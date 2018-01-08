Florida cops have ‘tips’ for stealing a Ferrari

A Florida police department issued some “pro tips” for would-be car thieves this week: If you’re going to steal a $250,000 Ferrari, it’s probably not a good idea to leave the sale sticker on the window and drive next to a police car with a license plate reader.

The Gainesville Police Department issued the joking recommendations after arresting a Kissimmee Uber driver for grand theft auto the other week. The suspect, 26-year-old Hilburn Jay Brendon Hunkins, was driving a 2017 Ferrari California down Interstate 75 one morning when police spotted the car, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Hunkins was driving slowly next to a red Corvette and talking to the other driver.

Unfortunately for Hunkins, he was also driving next to a Gainesville-Alachua County Drug Task Force car equipped with a license plate reader. An officer ran the plates and discovered that the Ferrari had been reported stolen to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in early December.

When police pulled over Hunkins, he said the car belonged to a friend but couldn’t give the officers his friend’s name or phone number, according to the arrest report. The report also listed Hunkins’ occupation as an Uber driver, the Palm Beach Post reported.

The Ferrari had a New York license plate but had been delivered to a dealership in West Palm Beach, a photo of the car’s window sticker shows. Police were not able to identify the driver of the Corvette, which they suspect was also stolen, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Gainesville police posted five joking recommendations to Facebook and Twitter, telling would-be thieves: “If you ARE going to steal a $250,000 Ferrari … with the window sticker still on it … DON’T drive next to a Gainesville/Alachua County Drug Task Force vehicle with a License Plate Reader.”

In their Facebook message, the Gainesville police also joked about the 18 miles per gallon advertised on the Ferrari’s window sticker.

“4. The ‘18mpg’ is incorrect. We were only able to get 10 mpg out of it when we drove it to the station,” they said in the post.

Then, they added: “#4 is a joke. We had it safely towed for the rightful owner.”

