Florida shooting suspect faces charges with possible death penalty

MIAMI: US authorities on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) charged the Iraq war veteran accused in a deadly shooting rampage at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport with offenses that could carry the death penalty, while continuing to probe whether terrorism was a potential motive. Esteban Santiago, 26, was accused of killing five, wounding six and sending thousands scrambling for safety on Friday (Saturday in Manila) before authorities shut down the airport in Florida, a major gateway to the Caribbean and Latin America. Federal prosecutors charged Santiago with firearms offenses and carrying out an act of violence at an airport, US Attorney Wifredo Ferrer said in a statement. If convicted, he could face the death penalty or life in prison. The suspect was scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Monday (Tuesday in Manila).