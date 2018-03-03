Floro-Ong duo wins monthly medal tilt

Renie Floro, Claire Ong, and Jose Roy III copped the best gross plum during the monthly medal tournament of the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club last February 25 in Carmona, Cavite.

Floro took the best gross award in the men’s division with 78 while Ong and Roy had 79 and 75 in the ladies and senior’s categories, respectively.

The tandem of Charlie Kim and Bong Sison emerged as Division I champion with an 82 net. Mentz Deguito and Brian Park finished second spot with 84.

Division II winner Bob Labrador and Tony Jimenez, meanwhile, had an 87 while second placer David Banks and Niels Jeppesen finished with an 88.

Meanwhile, the duo of Dennis Chan and Hector Villanueva trounced the tandem of Volker Schettkat and Polo Pantaleon by the last six holes after both team scored 95.

Mar Badillo and Arnold Magpantay sizzled with 88 to edge out Johnny Chavez and Charly Santos, who finish second with 94.

Alfredo Javellana and Roberto Layson topped the Division V with a 92 net followed by Rolly Sacramento and Ray Adriano with 96.

Facundo Roco and Willie Sarmiento claimed the Division VI trophy with identical 93 points via countback against Leon Dy and Fil Villena.