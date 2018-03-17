Floro takes men’s best gross trophy in Manila Southwoods’ February members tournament

By Jean Russel V. David

Renie Floro carded a 75 gross to clinch the men’s best gross plum during the February members monthly tournament of the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club held last February 28 in Carmona, Cavite.

Claire Ong and Jose Roy III, meanwhile, took the ladies and seniors best gross trophies after finishing with 79 and 78, respectively.

The two-man stroke-play worst-ball format tilt drew 144 players. Diamond Motors, Mitsubishi Motors, Mit-Air, Royal Caribbean and Baron Travel backed the tournament.

The tandem of Charlie Kim and Bong Sison finished with 82 points beating the duo of Mentz Deguito and Brian Park, who posted 84 in the first division.

Division II champions Bob Labrador and Tony Jimenez sizzled with 87 beating the tandem of Niles Jeppesen and David Banks who had an 88.

Dennis Chan and Hector Villanueva defeated the team of Volker Schettkat and Polo Pantaleon in a countback after both teams had an identical 95s.

Division IV winners Mar Badillo and Arnold Magpantay shot six strokes behind second placer Johnny Chavez and Charly Santos, 88-94.

In the fifth division, Alfredo Javellana and Roberto Layson combined for 92 points to trounce Rolly Sacramento and Ray Adriano who finished with 96.

Facundo Roco and Willie Sarmiento, on the other hand, also won via countback against Leon Dy and Fil Villena after the teams finished with identical 93s.