Floro-Tienzo, Jose-Limjap pace Southwoods Invit’l

The Rene Floro-Felix Tienzo and Roy Jose-Justin Limjap pairs turned in a pair 80 points to wrest a one-point lead over Michael Chan and Anthony Tan in Division I of the Southwoods Invitational at the Legends and Masters courses in Carmona, Cavite last Wednesday.

Floro and Tienzo put in a gross 160 while Jose and Limjap combined for a 141 with the duo ending up tied with net 136 worth 80 points under the Stableford scoring system after the first half of Manila Southwoods’ premier member-guest tournament.

Chan and Tan also shot a net 136 from a gross 155 but settled for 79 points while the Arnold Jumalon-Rene Samontan and Florene delos Santos and Inez Del Rosario tandems assembled identical 78s to stay in the mix of the event played under the Best Ball at the Masters and Aggregate at the Legends.

Ruel Cabral and Victor Cruz shot a 77 while Kim Yong Mi-Rita Horan and Allan Yap-Bong Brobio carded similar 76s heading to the last half of the four-day championship backed by Platinum sponsors Mitsubishi Motors Phils. Corp./Diamond Motors Corp., Royal Caribbean/Baron Travel, Mit Air and The Turf Co.

Martin Gonzalez and guest Edwin Gumila, meanwhile, seized control in Division II with an 83 from a net 134, three points clear of Dennis Chan and Ariel Ong, who had an 80 from a net 137, while Nani Almeda and Lelet Zarcal took third with a 79 followed by Jun Ramos and Alfredo Nasser, who made a 78, and the pairs of Ariel Abonal-Thomas Caja and Aurelio Gomez-Edwin Arceo, which scored 77s.

Johnny Violeta and Nicolas Magpantay shot a 48 to wrest a one-point lead over Noe Wong and Raul Gonzalez, who combined for a 47, while three teams – Lino Barte-Anthony Cervantes, Paqui Gonzalez-Jimmy Kang, and Tony Lin-Mike Shih – churning out identical 46s in Division III of the event which also offers a brand new Mitsubishi car for hole-in-one feat on No. 16 of Legends and No. 17 of Masters.

Five pairs, meanwhile, posted identical 48s, ensuring a spirited battle for Division IV honors in the tournament backed by Silver sponsor San Miguel Purefoods Corp. and Bronze sponsors Camp John Hay Golf Club, Castillo Laman Tan Pantaleon & San Jose Law Offices, Club Leisure Management, Inc., CP Optics, Inc., Forest Hills Golf and Country Club, G & W Clubshares, GG & A Clubshares, Greens & Turf, John Hay Coffee Services, Inc., Le Chef, Manila Southwoods Manor, Mega Manila Pest Management Specialist, MRT Dev. Co., Netforce International, Resorts World Manila, Romago, Inc., The Manor at Camp John Hay and The Forest Lodge and Warbird Security Agency.

They are Nicolas Molon-Dennis Lanzanas, Dan Reyes-Gerard Villacarlos, Cecilio San Pedro-Jaime Panganiban, Robert Tan-Ronald Bairan, and Gerry Handog-Jong Arcano.

Cynthia Allanigue-Honorio Poblador, Wilfredo Fernandez-Jeffrey Ocampo, and Gus Salgado-Boie Manaog all carded 47s while Willy Tsai-Arnold Chung, Bernie Basilan-Renato Ramos and Jojo Lee-Jimmy Dy came awy with 46s to remain in the title chase.

Raffy Mapua and Vic Guzman, meanwhile, grabbed a four-point lead in the Sponsors-Guest division with an 83 with Yoshikazu Hino and Takuya Kawamura scoring a 79 and the Jose Morales-Mario Benitez and Wally Cervantes-Conrado Cosico pairs shooting identical 76s.