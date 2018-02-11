Flower Tee Open takes off February 16

Sunday, February 11, 2018
    The 2018 Flower Tee Open Golf Tournament will fire off on February 16 in Baguio City.

    As part of its traditional events in celebration of the 23rd Panagbenga Festival, a one-day golf tournament will be held simultaneously at the Baguio Country Club and Camp John Hay courses.

    Tee off begins at 7 a.m. for the morning session and will resume at 12:30 p.m.

    Organizers said they are expecting close to 250 golf enthusiasts to play in different categories such A, B, C, ladies, guest, seniors and junior divisions.


    The tournament will follow a System 36 scoring system.

    The event also coincides with the annual Philippine Military Academy alumni homecoming that will run from February 16 to 18.

