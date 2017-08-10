FLY FASHION

Ermenegildo Zegna Second Skin Capsule Collection

Ermenegildo Zegna unveils an exclusive capsule collection of trans-seasonal, lightweight pieces that can be worn as effortlessly as second skin. The complete and coordinated selection of clothing and outerwear is designed to meet the needs of the global traveler. Titled the “Second Skin Capsule Collection,” the selection presents a smart and casual approach to contemporary fashion, using iconic Zegna colors: off-white, teal, brown, navy and light grey.

Ermenegildo Zegna is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Greenbelt 4 and Rustan’s Makati.