‘Flying voters,’ missing names mar Las Piñas polls

Flying voters, missing names and illegal campaigning were among the problems encountered by voters in Barangay Fajardo, Las Piñas City on Monday.

Some long-time residents such as Rodolfo Manasis, Camille Anne Enriquez and Eric Salvador did not get to vote because they were delisted.

“Pinahanap ko yung pangalan ko at address ko, di nila mahanap. First time mangyari sa akin ‘to sa sampung taon kong nakatira dito [I asked them to search for my name but they could not find it. I have lived here for 10 years and this is the first time this happened to me],” Enriquez said.

Loteria Gilbert Aran also did not get to vote because his name was listed in another village—Barangay Ilaya.

In one cluster, a voter tried to use a dead person’s name to vote.

Several meters away from polling precincts, some people were giving out flyers of village chairman Robert Cristobal.

A poll watcher said Cristobal’s camp was accused of illegally taking part in the village and youth polls.

Meanwhile, six Las Piñas City police officers stationed at Barangay Daniel Fajardo did not record any violence.

Police Officer 1 Randy Aquino said the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (council and youth) polls were “generally peaceful.”

Persons with disabilities, senior citizens and pregnant women were given assistance by poll watchers.