FM : A Leader of Myriad Destinies

FEM was a leader of destiny:

With copious wisdom and fecund ingenuity

He fashioned and ushered in a New Society

Accented with vision and achievements salutary

Inspiring the best and the brightest;

With firm and unfaltering hand he led

To win accolade and adulation.

FEM was marked by destiny

Like heroes of old, to rise and fall,

To shed a tear for every defeat or victory!

Crucified like a criminal in the sunset of life,

Pilloried with crosses by foes and false friends alike

Abandoned and persecuted by amnesiac allies;

Denied decent burial years after death.

Yet in onescore of reign

He changed the nation’s face

Roads, bridges, buildings, and infrastructure luxuriate

Which even the vengeful cannot efface,

Nor conceal the flourishing of the arts,

Nor bury the flowering of the law,

With self-reliance he addressed economic, financial and social needs

And with resiliency to weather all storms.

FEM’s lasting legacies abound

That no decent man can deny;

Only history can judge him

With cold neutrality without severity.

His good deeds far outweigh his perceived misdeeds;

A leader that a nation needs to lead and inspire.

With the healing hands of time

Ferdinand E. Marcos shall be vindicated

By a grateful and enlightened nation

In time FEM will be understood:

A great man unjustly judged

At the wrong time by wicked minds.

And only then will the wrong be right!

*Also referred to as FEM in the text, for Ferdinand E. Marcos