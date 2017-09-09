FM : A Leader of Myriad Destinies

FEM was a leader of destiny:
With copious wisdom and fecund ingenuity
He fashioned and ushered in a New Society
Accented with vision and achievements salutary
Inspiring the best and the brightest;
With firm and unfaltering hand he led
To win accolade and adulation.
FEM was marked by destiny
Like heroes of old, to rise and fall,
To shed a tear for every defeat or victory!
Crucified like a criminal in the sunset of life,
Pilloried with crosses by foes and false friends alike
Abandoned and persecuted by amnesiac allies;
Denied decent burial years after death.
Yet in onescore of reign
He changed the nation’s face
Roads, bridges, buildings, and infrastructure luxuriate
Which even the vengeful cannot efface,
Nor conceal the flourishing of the arts,
Nor bury the flowering of the law,
With self-reliance he addressed economic, financial and social needs
And with resiliency to weather all storms.
FEM’s lasting legacies abound
That no decent man can deny;
Only history can judge him
With cold neutrality without severity.
His good deeds far outweigh his perceived misdeeds;
A leader that a nation needs to lead and inspire.
With the healing hands of time
Ferdinand E. Marcos shall be vindicated
By a grateful and enlightened nation
In time FEM will be understood:
A great man unjustly judged
At the wrong time by wicked minds.
And only then will the wrong be right!
*Also referred to as FEM in the text, for Ferdinand E. Marcos
