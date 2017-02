Filipino Martial Artist (FMA) Grand Master Ondo Caburnay joined his creator last Friday (February 3, 2017) at 6:30 pm in Cebu City due to lingering illness. His remains lie in state for viewing at Barangay Tisa Chapel in Cebu City.

He was 77.

The schedule of his funeral is set on February 12 at the Municipal Barangay Labangon in Cebu City.