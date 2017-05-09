FMA’s ‘Punong Lakan’ passes away

Garitony Tonypet Nicolas, more popularly known in the Filipino martial arts (FMA) community as “ Punong Lakan” passed away last Sunday at the age of 49 because of lingering illness. He left behind his daughters Machil, Mizha and Michaela, his grandchildren Chico and Tantan, his twin brother Gary and younger brother John-John. His remains lie in state for viewing at Malaya Funeraria in Arnais Street, Pasay City. The Nicolas family is yet to announce the date of the cremation ceremony.

Nicolas was the founder of Modern Arnis Mano-Mano Filipino Martial Arts organization and the executive director of the Philippine Martial Arts Hall of Fame (PhilMaHoF). Nicolas established the PhilMaHoF in 2012 to give recognitions to exemplary teachers and practitioners of FMA in the Philippines and around the world.

Author of numerous books on arnis, Nicolas also earned the title of “Father of Modern Sinawali.” Sinawali is the arnis way of double stick fighting. He also developed the unique martial sport of pang-oran that combines arnis stick fighting and kickboxing. Nicolas was also active in movie fight choreography and has taught arnis to the constables of the Metro Manila Development Authority.

THE TIMES