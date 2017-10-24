FMIC launches new index for passive investors

FIRST Metro Investment Corp. (FMIC), the investment banking arm of the Metrobank Group, has launched a new index — targeted at passive investors — that will filter the performance of top consumer-driven equities.

FMIC, through subsidiary First Metro Asset Management, Inc. (FAMI), teamed up with MSCI, Inc. for the First Metro Index, which will track the performance of 18 consumer-related stocks.

The index covers segments such as food and beverage, manufacturing/processing, fast food and restaurants, mall development, communications, financial services, tourism, and transportation, among others. The stocks include Ayala Land, Inc., SM Prime Holdings, Inc., BDO Unibank, Inc., Ayala Corp., PLDT, Inc., Universal Robina Corp., Jollibee Foods Corp., GT Capital Holdings, Inc., Metro Pacific Investments Corp., and Bank of the Philippine Islands.

“We created the index together with MSCI, a company that has the reputation of offering a modern, seamless, and fully-integrated approach to measuring the full equity opportunity set,” FAMI President Augusto Cosio said during Tuesday’s launch.

“We want to give local investors more opportunities for capital markets participation. We also wish to transform Filipinos from mere savers to smart investors,” he said.

“The Philippine stock market liquidity in terms of value turnover has peaked at a new high in the last two years.

Given this market landscape, we believe this is the best time to launch this index, which will reflect investor perspective of Philippine consumer spending.”

The initiative is in line with First Metro’s advocacy to develop the Philippine capital markets.

“We hope this index will encourage greater participation in the equities market as it opens another opportunity for passive investing. All investors need to do is follow the index and this gives them an alternative benchmark,” Cosio said.