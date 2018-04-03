FMIC, UA&P expect Q1 growth to exceed 7%

Economic growth likely exceeded 7 percent in the first quarter, First Metro Investment Corp. and University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) said in their latest Market Call report, reflecting an expansion in manufacturing and increased imports of capital goods.

“Significant upticks in the manufacturing sector and capital goods imports in January add to our optimism of above 7 percent GDP growth in first-quarter 2018,” the investment bank and academic institution said.

First quarter growth a year earlier was 6.4 percent.

The FMIC-UA&P forecast, which falls within the government’s 7.0-8.0 percent target for 2018, also represents an expansion from the 6.6 percent recorded in the last three months of 2017.

“With infrastructure spending soaring by 23 percent in December, capital goods imports up by 8.4 percent, and manufacturing output surging by 21.9 percent both in January, the signs are all pointing to gross domestic product expansion of above-7 percent in first quarter 2018,” FMIC and the UA&P said.

Increased capital goods imports will be sustained by strong private investment and solid state infrastructure spending as the government’s “Build Build Build” program moves full-speed ahead, they claimed.

Also, “while one month’s splendid gain may not be sustained, still the hopes remain high that industrial output would rise in double-digit fashion in 2018, given the huge jump in employment, especially in the industrial sector.”

FMIC and the UA&P noted that for the year ending January 2018, the economy added 2.4 million jobs — the highest in a non-election year — with the industry sector clearly making headway with construction and manufacturing providing the biggest boost.