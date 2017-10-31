FNI completes 2017 nickel ore shipment

GLOBAL Ferronickel Holdings, Inc. (FNI) has completed its 2017 nickel ore shipments, recording higher volume shipped compared to 2016 and 2015.

Advertisements

FNI told the Philippine Stock Exchange its subsidiary Platinum Group Metals Corporation has shipped 5.97 million wet metric tons (WMT), or 109 vessels of nickel ore, in 2017 versus the 4.3 million WMT shipped last year and the 5.35 million WMT shipped in 2015.

FNI said the mining season this year ran from March to October.

FNI’s nickel project comprises 4,376 hectares located in Sitio Kinalablaban, Brgy. Cagdianao, Claver, Surigao del Norte, Philippines. Divided into seven contiguous laterite deposits, it is connected within eight kilometers from two separate causeway facilities.

For the first half of 2017, FNI posted a net income of P148.8 million, while its shipped volume rose 76 percent to 1.9 million WMT on back of improved equipment productivity and business management.