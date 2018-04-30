Foilacar to establish factory in Taiwan

Foilacar, the country’s innovator in automotive make over, recently announced its expansion plans by purchasing a factory for sprayable film in Taiwan. “Although we will continue to use foil for now, our direction is to eventually move forward in terms of car protection technology. In the next couple of weeks, we will begin to utilize sprayable paint protection and technology for our clients,” stated Jan Vincent Mercado, chief finance officer (CFO) of Foilacar Industries.

Sprayable paint technology is easy to use and easy to maintain. Drying time from start to finish will only take less than a week, according to Mercado.

Aside from the purchase of the Taiwan paint manufacturing facility, Foilacar Industries will continue with the expansion of its network with investment banker Wesley Allen Yu Sun, one of the partners of Foilacar Industries, taking the lead. “We already have branches in New York, Indonesia and soon in Malaysia and Japan as well. Our USA operations will be spearheaded by Wesley,” revealed Lester Codog, president and chief executive officer of Foilacar Industries.

Shown in photo for the formal appointment of Sun as the president of Foilacar USA are (from left) Lester Codog, Wesley Allen, Yu Sun, and Jan Vincent Mercado.