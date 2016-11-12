Folayang bags ONE lightweight world title

Team Lakay stand out Eduard Folayang stopped Japanese fighter Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki to become the new ONE lightweight world champion on Friday evening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

Aoki dominated the first round with his Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but Folayang came alive in the second round as he opened up his striking, showcasing his world-class wushu talent. In the third round, Folayang rocked Aoki against the cage fence and finished him off with ground-and-pound.

The 32-year old Folayang pressed Aoki with a hard knee in the head before he showered punches and strikes to call for a technical knockout.

Folayang improved his record to 17 wins and five losses while Aoki dropped to 39-7.

In the co-main event, reigning ONE featherweight champion Marat “Cobra” Gafurov of Russia defended his belt against Mongolian challenger and top contender Narantungalag “Tungaa” JJadambaa.

Gafurov edged out Jadambaa through a rear naked choked during the 4:50 mark of the opening round.

Singaporean lightweight bet Amir Khan overpowered former Pan Asia BJJ champion and Filipino Vaughn “The Spawn” Donayre by submission in Round 3.

Khan showed his technical brilliance on the ground with multiple choke attempts to win via rear naked choke at the 2:22 minutes of the latter round.

In the women’s strawweight bout, eight-time Brazilian jiujitsu world champion Michelle Nicolino of Evolve MMA had a successful debut when she overpowered Mona Samir of Egypt in round one via submission.

Lightweight veterans Roger “El Matador” Huerta of the US and Adrian “The Hunter” Pang of Brisbane, Australia went toe-to-toe in an action-packed lightweight bout before Huerta defeated Pang via split decision.

Former ONE Lightweight World Champion Kotetsu Boku, on the other hand, won via technical knockout against Russian Timofey Nastyukhin in the featherweight contest.

Singaporean MMA fighter Tiffany “Soul Crusher” Teo also made a successful debut when she trounced Walaa Abbas by rear naked choke at 4:15 mark of the second round.

Winner by unanimous decision, Ahmed Mujtaba defeated Benedict Ang while Niko Soe beats Muhamad Haidar through arm bar at 1:17 minutes of the first round.