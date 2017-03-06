Folayang defends ONE crown vs Ting

Filipino mixed martial (MMA) arts fighter Eduard Folayang will defend his ONE lightweight world title against Malaysian Ev “E.V.” Ting in the ONE: Kings of Destiny on April 2 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Baguio City native Folayang knows how lethal his opponent is but vows to give his all in his first title defense in front of his countrymen.

“I know how exceptional Ev Ting’s talent is. I am in a tough preparation for this bout. This will be my first fight in the Philippines since December 2014. I don’t want to let my countrymen down. I will make sure that the belt stays in the Philippines,” said Folayang.

The 33-year old veteran improved his record to 17-5 win-loss card after stunning Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in a sensational victory.

“Winning the title against a legend like Shinya Aoki will forever hold a special place of distinction in my career, but it is only the first step in establishing my legacy. Before champions are recognized as greats and legends of the sport, every single one of them faced contenders that challenged their prowess as champions. In April, I will have the opportunity to show the world why I hold my coveted title,” Folayang added.

Folayang is riding on a three-fight winning streak against high-profile opponents as he showcased his much-improved wrestling and grappling prowess.

Ting, meanwhile, owns a 13-3 record. He also won his last four bouts and is regarded as one of the most talented MMA fighters to come out of Malaysia.

“We can’t wait to be back in April as our team has prepared an incredible main event for the organization’s return to Manila,” said Victor Cui, Chief Executive Officer of ONE Championship.