Folayang, Nguyen collide Nov 10

Two world champions in their respective weight classes are set to go head to head in a cross-divisional showdown in ONE: Legends of the World slated on November 10 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Reigning ONE lightweight world champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang will defend his title against newly minted ONE featherweight world champion Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen.

“I want to teach him a lesson inside the cage that it is my kingdom he is getting into. He took the bigger risk but as a champion, I want my division to be respected. I will do my best to defend my title,” said the Team Lakay fighter Folayang on Tuesday during the face-off at City Garden Hotel in Makati City.

Folayang said he is yet to showcase the best version of himself.

“I have complete respect for my opponent’s skills and together with my brothers at Team Lakay, my coach Mark Sangiao, I’m preparing to showcase the best version of Eduard Folayang,” he added.

Though Nguyen respects Folayang, the Australian-native vowed to go all out in what he describes a “dog fight” inside the mixed martials arts cage.

“I have the utmost respect for the lightweight champion and will definitely not take his skills for granted. But this is going to be a dog fight. It’s the first time two champions in different divisions go head-to-head in ONE, and I am excited to give the performance of a lifetime,” said the 28-year-old fighter, who owns a 9-1 win-loss record.

Folayang, 33, is coming off an impressive win against top challenger Ev Ting in his first title defense last April.

The Baguio-native is riding on four-bout winning streak and improved his record to 18-5.

“I feel happier and lighter this time than the first time I have to defend my title. I am always inspired to train hard to reach greater heights,” Folayang said.

Nguyen, meanwhile, captured his featherweight title when he stopped then-undefeated featherweight champion Marat “Cobra” Gafurov in Macau last August.