Folayang to polish all-around skills vs Ting

ONE Championship lightweight champion Eduard Folayang wants to make sure he’s an all-around fighter when he defends his belt against Malaysian Ev Ting on April 21 in ONE Championship: Kings of Destiny at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Folayang, who holds a 17-5 win-loss record, said his Malaysian opponent is more of a striker the reason why he needs to improve both his stand-up and ground skills.

He won his title after a third round technical knockout of Japanese Shinya Aoki last November in Singapore.

“I’m not surprised when they announced that Ev Ting will be my next opponent. I will prepare hard for my first title defense,” said the 34-year-old Folayang.

“Ev Ting is more of a striker so I put a lot of time sharpening my stand-up game and also my ground game,” he added.

But Folayang is clueless of what the 27-year-old Ting can bring.

“I consider myself as an all-around fighter for I am not only focusing on my strengths in the stand up but also in ground game and takedowns,” he added.

“As an MMA fighter, this is very important because you will never know the game plan of your opponent and the best thing to do is prepare in all aspects. I always train everyday even if there are no fights. I keep sharpening my tools because that’s the best way to improve and maintain a good condition.”

Ting, who holds a 13-3 win-loss record, is coming off a split decision win over Iranian Kamal Shalorus last February 10 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.