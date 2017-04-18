Folayang promises explosive match vs Ting

Top Filipino mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Eduard “Landslide” Folayang promised one sizzling encounter when he defends his lightweight world title against Malaysian Ev “E.T.” Ting in the ONE: Kings of Destiny on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Facing his Filipino fans on Tuesday, the 33-year old native of Baguio City is determined to keep his belt and deny a possible upset from his dangerous opponent.

“I prepared so much for this fight and this is very important not just for me but for my family and our country,” said Folayang in a news conference at the Grand Ballroom of the City of Dreams in Parañaque City.

“As an athlete, we always desire to be a champion. For me, my goal is to keep my title. I always look into ways how to improve my game. So, if you want to see some exciting fireworks, we will give you that on Friday between the Philippines and Malaysia,” added Folayang.

The Team Lakay standout Folayang is riding on a three-fight winning streak against top caliber opponents. His recent victim was Japanese legend Shinya Aoki by way of third-round technical knockout last November.

He owns a professional win-loss record of 17-5 while Ting has 13-3.

Meanwhile, Ting is up for the challenge after he has prepared himself through rigid training.

“I am blessed to be in this position, challenging Eduard Folayang for the belt. He is a solid competitor and I have the utmost respect for him. There will be fireworks on fight night,” said the 27-year old Ting.

Besides Folayang, the other Filipinos who will showcase their MMA prowess in the 10th edition of ONE Championship in the Philippines are Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon, Danny Kingad, Honorio Banario, Eugene Toquero, Gina “Conviction” Iniong, half-Filipino Natalie Gonzales Hills, Robin Catalan and Jeremy Miado.