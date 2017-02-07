Folayang tells Shalorus to beat Ting first

One Championship lightweight champion Eduard “The Landslide” Folayang said that Iranian Kamal Shalorous needs to defeat first Malaysian Ev Ting on February 10 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia before arranging a rematch with him.

“I’m very much willing to fight him (Shalorous) again but he needs to prove his worth first. He must beat Ev Ting this week,” Folayang, 33, told The Manila Times. “I believe I can beat him now. I’m well-rounded fighter this time.”

The Baguio City native Folayang (17-5 win-loss record, six by knockout and two by submission) is coming off an impressive third round technical knockout victory against erstwhile Japanese champion Shinya Aoki last November 11 in Singapore.

Almost four years ago, Folayang lost to Shalorus (9-4 win-loss record) via unanimous decision in Manila. But today, the 39-year-old Iranian who is known for his grappling prowess could be in for a tough match against a much-improved Folayang.

“I’m very happy that I’m a champion now. After all the hard work and beatings that I experienced since I started fighting here in One Championship,” I got the belt at last,” Folayang added. “My focus now is how I will defend this belt. So far I still have no idea who will be my next foe. But my training continues.”

Shalorus expressed his desire to fight Folayang anew last week.