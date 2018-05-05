Follow rules or be disqualified, Comelec warns village poll bets

With the official start of the nine-day campaign period, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has warned all barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK or youth council) candidates to strictly observe its campaign guidelines to avoid the risk of disqualification from the May 14 elections.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez on Friday said the poll body would strictly monitor all election activities during the campaign period and will prosecute those who violate the law.

“Any violation of the campaign rules and regulation is an election offense and ground for disqualification. It is part of our election laws that we should follow,” Jimenez added.

Candidates are only allowed to spend P5 per voter and the size of their posters should not exceed 2 feet by 3 feet.

Jimenez reminded candidates that they may only place, display or exhibit their campaign posters and other election propaganda in a village’s common poster areas in public places such as plazas, markets and barangay centers.

Candidates may post their campaign materials on private property provided that they have the consent of the owner.

Handwritten or printed letters not exceeding 8 ½ inches in width and 14 inches in length are allowed during the campaign period.

The only exemption, according to Jimenez, is display during a campaign rally of large streamers, which should be removed within 24 hours after the rally.

On the first day of the campaign, he said, he had received reports on six violations, mostly in Quezon City, and “we are processing them as we speak.”

On the use of social media for campaigning, Jimenez explained that it is not considered a violation of election rules because it is free, except when one produces video where a candidate pays somebody to sing.

He said social media is a free market of ideas that is hard to regulate.

The “narco list” of village officials engaged in the drug trade, according to Jimenez, can serve as a tool for choosing the right candidates.

“But we can only disqualify candidates who are on the narco list after a final conviction [by the courts],” he said.

Jimenez disclosed that as of May 2, the Philippine National Police had identified 7,638 election hotspots.

Of the number, 2,071 are considered yellow areas (those with history of political unrest), 4,979 are orange areas (presence of armed groups) and 597 are red areas (critical spots).

Majority of the red areas or 438 are in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.