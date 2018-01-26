FOLLOW THE MONEY

Moneygment

Customers like our OFWs, who need reliable and up-to-date services in transmitting funds to their families, are the reason Togetech developed the Moneygment app. Now, transaction reports of the self-employed, freelancers, homemakers paying for mandatory contributions of their household help and micro enterprises filing taxes and government payments are made easier and more convenient. The customers can transfer payments through accredited partners without the need for owning a bank account.

The Moneygment app is available for download on Android via the Play Store and soon on IOS.