Following the sun on moonlight bay

ENOUGH of clenched fists and various finger signs that denote political affiliations. This Lenten season and thereafter, let us open our hands for that much needed handshake. Clasps are needed for strength and stability. Our country needs it badly.

Mobile application for parking space launched. Of course, the huge parking lot we call EDSA is not included.

The Supreme Court will hold oral arguments on the quo warranto petition against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. Sereno’s camp says they are ready to argue their case. The trouble is the protagonists may have been suffering from hearing impairment so maybe a sign language court interpreter is needed.

Vote recount revealed missing logs, wet ballots. I never thought that a recount could be about missing timber and paper pornography.

RP welcomes Kuwait death sentence on Demafelis killers. I just hope that Kuwait’s efforts to extradite them will not be “frozen” forever.

Aboitiz Power ventures into solar rooftops. Time to build roofs over our dwellings first.

Lawyer Romy Macalintal to surrender lawyer’s license if VP Leni Robredo loses VP protest. I had to a grab a dictionary and look for the meaning of “arrogance.”

I just noticed that some birthday celebrators take time to individually respond to well-wishers. Knowing that they made the effort to greet and remember, some will just lump it all in one message: “thank you to all who greeted me.” https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/feelingamusedwithcharacters?source=feed_text

Why not make the UP Diliman campus a pilot project for renewable energy and make it “The first Green Campus of Asia?”

– Solar panels on rooftops. China can donate through DTI and DFA.

– Windmill farms and solar farms in vacant areas of Arboretum to provide power to the campus.

– Wi Max providing free internet in the campus (by a consortium of big local and foreign telco players).

– UP IKOT can use 12-pax electric powered golf carts.

– Installation of LED lighting system (including street lights) powered by solar farm and windmills. This can be a joint project of DOE, DFA, DTI and DENR.

– UP and DFA can tap grants or soft loans from Denmark, Germany, China, Japan and South Korea.

– Panasonic, Marubeni, Samsung, Huawei, Siemens can provide demo units to showcase their products.

– Farmhouses and greenhouses for fruits and vegetables inside Arboretum. UP Arboretum (a 17-hectare forest area) is the only untouched forest in Metro Manila and we can make it a protected public park and a tourist spot.

Construction of new malls should be put on halt to stop commercialization of the campus. This can be replicated at UP Los Baños, UP Baguio, UP Mindanao and UP Visayas.

I had to “resurrect” the list of some songs I think is related to some topics or issues:

UP Oblation song: “The Last Leaf” by the Cascades

Crimea song: “Back to the USSR” by the Beatles

Philippine politics song: “Everybody Loves Somebody” by Dean Martin

City of Mandaluyong song: “Only Fools Rush In” by Elvis Presley

Martilyogang song: “If I Had a Hammer” by Trini Lopez

Song of China on Spratlys: “This Land is My Land” by Joan Baez

Napoles on DAP recipients: “Unforgettable” by Nat King Cole

Song of the Cordilleras: “Green Grass” by Gary Lewis and The Playboys

Duterte to ICC: “If You Don’t Know Me By Now” by Harold Melvin

OFW song in Kuwait: “Staying Alive” by The Bee Gees

EDSA traffic song: “Everyday” by Buddy Holly

EDSA song for U-turns: “Turn, Turn, Turn” by The Byrds

Listerine song: “Every Breath You Take” by the Police

Hacienda Luisita song: “I Go to Pieces” by Peter and Gordon

Song of politicians during campaigns: “Sweet Nothing” by Brenda Lee

Andy Bautista’s song to SenatorChiz: “Catch Me If You Can” by Dave Clark Five

Song of those that will be fired by DU30: “Whole a Lot of Shakin’ Going On” by Jerry Lee Lewis

Critics as we all are, it doesn’t mean that we love our country less. With all the imperfections, for us Filipinos, it is perfect. We love and care for it so much and take much pride defending it from external critics as well. We may never have the tallest building in the world but we have stood tall, mighty and ever resilient overcoming the most difficult times.

We won’t exchange our carinderias, balut and fishball vendors vs the most awarded Parisian chefs. The air we breathe is musical as it waltzes with the waves and bamboo trunks. The smiles we see around light up our island pearls from sunset till dawn. We maybe poor but we toil as hard and choose not to give up easily. We take pride in a national hero who spoke 22 languages professing our ability and spirit to cohabitate with anyone.

We send our children to school even if we can’t make ends meet. We hug our grandchildren as tight as we hug our grandparents. Care for family is both sky-high and bottomless. We love our country so much and we take pride in being such. We criticize, we praise, we get angry, we sympathize but we continue to have faith because we all want to be better, we all want to be worthy of the name. That of being called a Filipino.

Fake news is always the news that one group doesn’t like. All news that favor their beliefs are the only ones that are real and factual. Being fair is now unfair and being unfair is now fair – depending which side you are on.

This story was not given enough appreciation and somewhat drowned by other stories like Lenten break exodus and other political stories:

Philippines on top of the list of “Best Countries to Invest In” published recently by the web-based magazine US News & World Report.

Let us not fool ourselves. A peace pact anchored on lies and deceptions will result only in bigger conflicts and more havoc in the designated areas where peace is envisioned. As I have said, a good start is a solid ground anchored on similarities rather than differences.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.