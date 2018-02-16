Fond farewells to Thai Amb Upatising and wife Bee

One of the most well loved couple in the diplomatic circle Thai Ambassador Thanatip Upatising and his lovely wife Madame Monthip or Bee as she is fondly called will soon be missed, as they will head to another country where the delegate has been assigned.

A few days ago, they hosted an intimate dinner at their lovely home for their good friend former Governor Luis Chavit Singson. A mix of guests from the diplomatic and social circles comprised the guest list led by US Ambassador Sung Kim, Panama Ambassador Rolando Guevara with charming wife Madame Kathya and Greek Ambassador Nikos Kaimenakis.

Secretary Sal Panelo came with good friend businessman Philip Cruz and Malabon Vice Mayor Jenny Sandoval. Madame Bee served her truly authentic Thai dishes that friends always say that the best Thai restaurant is her home.

Other guests who enjoyed her Thai specialties were Bonito Singson and charming partner Kat Manahan, Susan Fries, wife of the Swedish ambassador, Lord of Scents Joel Cruz with Jiro Shirakawa, most in demand host Johnny Litton, Tara Litton. The Thai business community was also well represented by Phaskorn Buranawit, President of Mariwasa Siam Ceramics Inc, Sunchai Jindasri, President, SCG Marketing Philippines, Inc. and Ekaluck Praemoung, AVP, Corporate Human Resourses, Mariwasa Siam Ceramics.

It was truly a nice evening of pleasant conversation and great bonding. We will surely miss Ambassador Thanatip and Madame Bee.

* * *

Meanwhile, the biggest names in the Philippine Opera and Fashion are all set for the magnificent production of “Marawing Salamat”—The Best of Opera & Fashion for Marawi,” an extraordinary synergy of the high art of opera and the popular art of fashion for a noble and worthy cause. Presented by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and The Lyric Opera of the Philippines in cooperation with E. Zobel Foundation Inc., the much-awaited collaboration –all for the love of Marawi — will be held at the CCP Main Theater on April 6 at 8 pm.

The Best of Opera will stage the best-loved opera arias from “Tosca,” “Carmen,” “La Traviata,” “Rigoletto,” “I Pagliacci,” “Faust,” “La Boheme,” and “Turandot,” among others. They will be interpreted by an all-Filipino cast from the Lyric Opera of the Philippines, the country’s most prestigious non-profit opera company and chaired by celebrated Filipino soprano, Maestra Irma Ponce Enrile-Potenciano. The performers will be led by renowned opera tenors Sherwin Sozon, Randy Gilongo and John Glenn Gaerlan, baritones Noel Azcona and John Ocampos, sopranos Ana Feleo, Rica Nepomuceno, Mary Patrice Pacis, Ton Ton Pascual, and Naomi Sison, with Peter Porticos on piano.

To be directed by internationally-acclaimed filmmaker, Carlitos Siguion Reyna, the twin-bill presentation will also feature the 70-piece UST Symphony Orchestra, a CCP resident company, which shall provide the music under the baton of American guest conductor, Maestro William Barkhymer.