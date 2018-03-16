Footbridge collapses in Miami, killing four

MIAMI: A newly installed pedestrian bridge over a major road in Miami collapsed on Thursday (Friday in Manila), killing four people and trapping multiple cars below. The walkway, which connected Florida International University to a student housing area, went up less than a week ago but was not yet operational. Miami-Dade Fire Chief Dave Downey told a news conference that they have located four deceased victims. Crews worked into the night at the scene of the disaster. Maurice Kemp, the area’s deputy mayor, said the search for survivors had not been abandoned. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division Chief Paul Estopinan said at least eight cars were trapped when the 950-ton concrete bridge suddenly gave way. The bridge was suspended from cables that were determined to have loosened. While they were being tightened, the span collapsed, Florida Senator Marco Rubio wrote on Twitter. The bridge had only been installed on Saturday, ahead if its planned opening in 2019.

AFP