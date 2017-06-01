FOR ALL ETERNITY

Patek Philippe

A new perpetual calendar, Patek Philippe’s Ref. 5320G is a new perpetual calendar for the wrist that has been literally crafted for eternity. It automatically indicates months with 28, 30, and 31 days, and every four years also recognizes the 29th of February as a leap day. In fact, it is easy to forget that in 2100, a secular year according to the Gregorian calendar, the date display must be corrected by hand.

