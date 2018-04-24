For European humbug, a serving of Filipino blather

First word

IT is just as well that Philippine officials and legislators are answering the European humbug about the Duterte administration’s war on drugs and the release of Sen. Leila de Lima, with a fusillade of blather and statements that Philippine media dutifully report without regard to significance.

Former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher wryly observes in her book, Statecraft (Harper Collins, New York, 2002), that the concept of Europe or European integration has always lent itself “to a large measure of humbug.”

The Cambridge English dictionary defines humbug as “dishonest talk, writing, or behavior that is intended to deceive people”; it cites as one usage, “the usual political humbug.” Other dictionaries dictionaries say that a person prone to dishonest or deceptive talk may be called a humbug.

The April 18 resolution of the European Parliament clearly deserves to be dismissed as humbug. The Philippines is not a member of the European Union. The EP has no right to interfere or even comment on Philippine affairs because it is not responsible for the conduct of relations between the EU and the Philippines. The very idea of demanding an end to a Philippine policy and program and the release of De Lima is repugnant and should be slapped down.

A parliament without credentials

I think Filipino officials can effectively push back against these insults if they will show awareness of glaring shortcomings of the European Parliament and the European Union, which ought to restrain them from telling other nations how to conduct their affairs.

Here are my exhibits or reasons for taking this view:

1. The European Parliament does not have legislative powers or authority in the way that authentic parliaments and legislatures (congresses) do.

The EP exercises the legislative function of the EU together with two other institutions: The Council of the European Union (the Council) and the European Commission.

It does not possess legislative initiative. In a sense its legislative proposals are deemed as recommendatory by the EU.

2. Most Europeans do not know or care that there is an elected parliament in their region or community. Most do not bother to vote in parliamentary elections every five years.

The European Parliament can boast that it represents the second-largest democratic electorate in the world (after the Parliament of India) and the largest trans-national democratic electorate in the world (375 million eligible voters in 2009).

The EP has been holding elections since 1979. Voter turnout in European parliamentary elections has fallen consecutively at each election since then, and has been under 50 percent since 1999. Voter turnout in 2014 stood at 42.54 percent of all European voters.

3. The European Union cannot compose up to now a viable constitution. According to Christopher Hitchens in his book (Arguably, Twelve, New York, 2011), the EU is reaching a membership saturation point that disables any effective decision-making capacity. “A glaring example of this disability is the EU’s utter failure to compose a viable constitution. The US Constitution can be printed out onto 12 pages of A4-sized paper. The unreadable and impenetrably complicated proposed European constitution ran to 265 pages.”

4. Europe is not reformable. Towards the close of her essay, “Europe—dreams and nightmares,” Thatcher concluded: “Not just national interests, but a great array of group and class interests disguise themselves beneath the mantle of synthetic European idealism.”

“Europe is a wholly artificial construct. It makes no sense at all to lump together Beethoven and Debussy, Voltaire and Burke, Vermeer and Picasso, Notre Dame and St. Paul’s, boiled beef and bouillabaisse, and portray them as elements of a European musical, philosophical, artistic or gastronomic reality. If Europe charms us, it is precisely because of its contrasts and contradictions, not its coherence and continuity.”

“I conclude that:

• There is no way in which the EU can be made ‘democratic’; the pursuit of this illusory aim is in fact likely further to reduce the power of national electorates.

• Equally, there exists no program of reforms which can make the EU’s politicians and officials genuinely accountable. “

Filipino officials (in Malacañang, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Congress) are well-advised to grasp the meaning of Thatcher’s cautionary note before issuing statements that are uninformed and clueless.

Did any of them bother to do research on the European parliament? Are they aware that Europe today is going through a period of great uncertainty and confusion?

Euroscepticism: European challenge

I turn next to the dagger aimed at the heart of Europe today: Euroscepticism.

While European politicians and business leaders are enamored with the project of European integration via the European Union or a prospective United States of Europe, there is a sizable segment of Europe that believes otherwise. These Europeans do not believe their countries should fold themselves under the blanket of European integration. These people are the Euro skeptics.

Euroscepticism is the European political doctrine that advocates disengagement from the European Union. Political parties that espouse a Eurosceptic viewpoint tend to be broadly populist and they generally support tighter immigration controls in addition to the dismantling or streamlining of the EU bureaucratic structure.

The steady progression toward the creation of a single organization to govern European security, economy and social policy was checked abruptly in June 1992, when voters in Denmark rejected ratification of the Maastricht Treaty, the founding document of the EU.

Months later, France—one of the original members of the EEC and home to EEC “founding fathers” Jean Monnet and Robert Schuman—just barely approved the treaty (with 51 percent of the vote in favor of ratification).

As the EU began its first round of expansion in 1994, national referenda were held in each of the candidate countries. In Norway, voters rejected the proposed accession. The electoral upsets in Scandinavia and the near-defeat of the Maastricht Treaty in France were signs of a growing tide of resistance against the EU.

The United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) experienced growing popularity in the two decades following its founding in 1993, making it perhaps the most successful hard Eurosceptic party.

The European Parliament elections of 2014 turned into an “earthquake,” said French Prime Minister Manuel Valls. Although mainstream center-left and center-right parties continued to hold a majority of the 751 seats in the EU’s legislative body, Eurosceptic parties posted huge gains.

On June 23, 2016, some 52 percent of Britons voted to leave the EU. Brexit is now becoming fact.

With such a questionable record of democratic and constitutional governance, does the European parliament have the moral authority and competence to lecture any country or polity how to construct and erect a constitutional democracy?

No, it does not.

Should the Philippines with five centuries of history and over a century of national independence meekly take lessons and instructions from European parliamentarians on how to manage its drug problem and how to deal with the sordid case of Sen. Leila de Lima?

Of course not.

yenmakabenta@yahoo.com