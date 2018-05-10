FOR MOM, WITH LOVE

Swarovski

Celebrate the strong women in your life with powerful yet feminine statement pieces from Swarovski. See their eyes and hearts light up with a gift that conveys your true appreciation for them.

This Mother’s Day, Swarovski unveils a beautiful curated collection that is as multifaceted as the women we celebrate— “elegant and cool, timeless and modern, demure, and on-trend, but above all brilliant,” Creative Director Nathalie Colin describes the collection.

The highlight of the collection is the floral-inspired Latisha range, which presents pieces in a timeless black and white color combination. Featuring black Swarovski crystals on one side and white ones on the other, the Latisha necklace and bracelet pairing is all about versatility. As for earrings, they are adorned with pearl embellishments and can be mixed and matched with removable ear jackets to channel the asymmetrical earring trend.

A delicate alternative, the Sparkling Dance family dazzles with the innovative “dancing crystal” concept that catches the light with the slightest of movements. This season, glittering floral motifs also extend the range to create a glamorous and feminine statement for the every day. Crafted to resemble bursts of flowers and encrusted with shimmering clear crystal pavé, the sparkly necklace and versatile earring sets bring a mesmerizing touch to any ensemble.

Swarovski is available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Alabang Town Center and Rustan’s Ayala Cebu. The collection is also available through boutiques owned and operated by Stores Specialists, Inc. located at Newport Mall, Robinson’s Magnolia, TriNoma and The Podium.