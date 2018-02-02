FOR MY LADY

Salvatore Ferragamo

“No two women are the same; I wanted to celebrate women’s individuality and style, vivid

colors, (and their) ever evolving femininity,” says Fulvio Rigoni, design director for Salvatore Ferragamo Women’s RTW Collections. Embracing this core philosophy, Ferragamo’s Spring-Summer 2018 is hinged on great standalone pieces with an assortment of silhouettes, textures, prints and attitudes that lend themselves to be mixed-and-matched liberally.

Salvatore Ferragamo is located at Greenbelt 4, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Makati, Newport Mall and Solaire Resort & Casino.