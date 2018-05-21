FOR THE PLANET

Miss Earth Philippines 2018 winners pose for the cameras during Saturday’s coronation night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. From left: Miss Earth Eco-Tourism Halimatu Tanador Yushawu of Zamboanga Sibugay, Miss Earth Water Berjayneth Goc-Ong Chee of Misamis Oriental, Miss Philippines Earth 2018 Silvia Celeste Cortesi of Rome, Miss Philippines Air Zahra Bianca Saldua of Las Piñas City, and Miss Philippines Fire Jean de Jesus of San Rafael, Bulacan. PHOTO BY RUSSELL PALMA
