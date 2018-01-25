FOR THE STATUS QUO

Jorge San Mateo, national president of the Pinagkaisa ng Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston), stands on top of a jeepney to speak out against the government’s plan to modernize jeepneys. About 200 members of Piston participated in a rally that started in front of the National Housing Authority at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Protesters then marched to the headquarters of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board. PHOTO BY RUY L. MARTINEZ
