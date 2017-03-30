‘Forbes Travel Guide’ awards Marco Polo Ortigas Manila

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila General Manager, Frank Reichenbach, just received the hotel’s Five-Star award from Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on luxury travel since 1958, in The Pierre, New York.

With over 1, 468 winners in 42 countries across the globe, 22 of these are newly rated as Five-Star hotels. It is the first time that a property from Manila has made it to the list.

To celebrate this year’s award, Star-Rated winners were invited to the Forbes Travel Guide All-Star Celebration. Attendees enjoyed selections of dishes prepared by award-winning chefs and legends of the international culinary world, including: Jose Garces, Amada; Christian Pratsch, Asiate; Daniel Boulud, Daniel; Mario Batali and Joe and Lidia Bastianich, Del Posto; Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Jean-Georges; Geoffrey Zakarian, The Lambs Club; and Michael White, Vaucluse.

“This year’s Star-Rated properties—the largest and most global group in the company’s history—achieved an impeccable standard of excellence in hospitality, underscoring our overall mission of positively contributing to the international tourism industry as well as the individual hotel experience,” said Gerard Inzerillo, Chief Executive Officer of Forbes Travel Guide. “We are excited to recognize the 2017 Star Rating recipients, an exceptional collection of hotels, restaurants and spas with a strong culture of service. In an online environment of confusion and clutter, Forbes Travel Guide is the most trusted source of information to assist guests in making informed decisions,” Inzerillo said. “We are proud to congratulate everyone who showed dedication to their guests and employees.”

Considered as the Olympics in the hotel industry, Forbes Travel Guide is a prestigious award giving body that recognizes the most luxurious hotels, restaurants, and spas worldwide. Marco Polo Ortigas Manila earned the coveted Five-Star rating — the mark of “outstanding, iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities.”

“To be one of the two hotels in Manila that received the Five Star rating is a great pride for the hotel, the Marco Polo Hotels group, and the hospitality industry in Manila and the Philippines. This definitely raises the bar on how we provide luxury services to our clients. We will continue to live and exceed guest expectations in terms of service and facilities. Our Forbes Travel Guide Five Star ranking will definitely boost business and will give us the marketing advantage, which will have a positive impact in all aspects of the hotel,” General Manager of Marco Polo Ortigas Manila and recipient of the 2016 General Manager of the Year (ASEAN Region) Award, Frank Reichenbach said.