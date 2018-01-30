Ford Edge ST is Blue Oval’s first performance SUV

SVT (Special Vehicle Team), Ford’s in-house performance division, took the covers off its latest fast Ford in the form of its best-selling SUV in North America, the Edge.

The Edge ST, Blue Oval’s first ever performance SUV and the latest vehicle modified by folks from SVT, was revealed in the Detroit Motor Show last week, after thrilling drivers with the Focus RS, the Fiesta ST, the GT, and the F-150 Raptor, among others.

“Edge ST puts a new animal on the road – a performance SUV with a track mentality. From a performance standpoint, and with its SUV silhouette and versatility, it sets a new standard Edge fans will love to drive,” Ford Executive Vice President Hau Thai-Tang said in a statement.

While it may be a normal Ford Edge from the outside, the folks from SVT gave it a high-performance treatment befitting the ST badge. The grunt comes from a 2.7-liter twin-tubocharged Ecoboost V6 that develops 336 hp and 380 lb-ft (515 Nm) of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters that sends power to all four wheels. Ford said that the engine in the ST makes it the most powerful engine in its class. However, no further technical specs have been disclosed by Ford.

A Sport Mode has been fitted to allow more aggressive throttle response with rev-matching on downshifts. Bigger brakes have been fitted as standard, with a tuned suspension system to boot for better cornering performance. Twenty-inch wheels are standard on the Edge, but customers can opt for 21-inch wheels with Pirelli P-Zero tires as an option.

The cabin has heavily-bolstered seats as standard, with loads of in-car technology. FordPass Connect allows for internet connectivity to a maximum of 10 devices, and drivers can also remotely lock, unlock, and start the engine with the FordPass smartphone app. A Bang and Olufsen 12-speake system also comes standard with the Edge ST.

The ST also comes with a plethora of driver assists as standard as well, as with the normal Edge. It includes forward collision warning and dynamic brake support, pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist and alert systems, auto high beams, and hill-start assist. A post-collision braking system is included to prevent secondary collision by automatically applying the brakes once the initial collision has been done, and adaptive cruise control with lane centering system helps keep the vehicle centered on the lane. Parking assists are available as an option.

The Edge and the Edge ST will be assembled in Ford’s Oakville plant in Ontario, Canada, and will arrive in North American showrooms by summer.