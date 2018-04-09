Ford holds groundbreaking ceremony for new dealership in Isabela

Ford Philippines recently held a groundbreaking ceremony to formally kick off the construction of a bigger dealership in Isabela in a new location to better serve its customers in the province.

With a total floor area of 1,580 square meters that can accommodate a five-car showroom display, 10 service bays, one interactive bay, and three body repair bays, the new Ford Isabela dealership promises to be the benchmark when it comes to automotive sales and service delivery.

The new Ford Isabela will be one of the first dealers in the Philippines to follow the new global dealership branding guidelines of Ford. It will also bring to life the Ford Guest Experience program, an enhanced sales and service process that harnesses the power of technology to deliver an enhanced customer experience.

“The opening of the new Ford Isabela is in line with our commitment to improve the customer experience with a dealership facility that will pave the way for a conducive environment to facilitate world-class sales and service-related transactions. We’re very excited to open it this year and we are thankful to our dealer partners led by Mr. Levy Laus and his team for collaborating with us and sharing our vision to deliver better experience for our customers in Isabela,” said Bertrand Lessard, managing director, Ford Philippines.

Joining Lessard during the groundbreaking ceremonies in Isabela are (From left to right in photo) Councilor Benzi Chai of the Santiago, Isabela provice; Margarita Delfinado, assistant vice president for Dealer Development and Market Representation, Ford Philippines; Levy Laus, chairman and chief executive officer, Laus Group of Companies; Mayor Joseph Tan of Santiago; Rodel Gallega, vice president for Marketing and Sales, Ford Philippines; and Lina Santos, first vice president and Laus Ford Group eead.

The new Ford Isabela dealership will be open by fourth quarter of this year.

