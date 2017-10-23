Ford hybrid sedan, F-150 pass test for Michigan police

Following the reveal earlier this year of two all-new police vehicles – the 2019 Ford Police Responder Hybrid Sedan and the 2018 Ford F-150 Police Responder – testing by the Michigan State Police confirms Ford is first to offer law enforcement agencies a pursuit-rated hybrid police car and full-size pickup truck.

From local patrolling to on-road pursuit to off-road capability, law enforcement agencies nationwide have said they need a wider variety of pursuit-rated vehicles.

“Our new Fusion-based Police Responder Hybrid Sedan is quicker than our legendary V8-powered Crown Victoria Police Interceptor, while offering fuel efficiency that’s estimated to be double that,” said Stephen Tyler, Ford police brand marketing manager. “Plus, our new F-150 Police Responder offers police customers both on-road pursuit and off-road capability.”

Pursuit ratings are determined by vehicle manufacturers. Ford then uses a third party to validate its claims. So last month, in Michigan State Police testing – which includes a gruelling 32-lap pursuit simulation at Grattan Raceway – Ford’s pursuit rating for both vehicles was confirmed. The simulation tests overall vehicle durability, including powertrain, suspension, brake and tire systems.

In acceleration testing, preliminary results show the new Ford Police Responder Hybrid Sedan bested the once-ubiquitous Crown Victoria by more than one second in 0-100 mph (0-160 kph) performance – 23.1 seconds versus 24.4 seconds. The Crown Vic had an EPA-estimated rating of 16 mpg city, 24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined. Ford’s new Police Responder Hybrid Sedan has a projected EPA-estimated rating of 40 mpg city, 36 mpg highway and 38 mpg combined – making it twice as efficient as the Crown Vic. Final EPA-estimated ratings come at a later date.

Powered by EcoBoost

Not only does the Ford Police Interceptor Sedan retain its title for the sixth straight year as overall quickest police vehicle in 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) testing, preliminary results validate the Ford Police Interceptor SUV as quickest in 0-60 mph as well – a tie with the new F-150 Police Responder pick-up.

All three of these pursuit-rated vehicles are powered by Ford’s now-legendary 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine. Police Interceptor Sedan did the 0-60 mph run in 5.6 seconds, while Police Interceptor Utility and the F-150 Police Responder needed only 6.3 seconds to hit 60 mph. Fastest overall lap and fastest average lap honors once again go to the Ford Police Interceptor Sedan.

Ford’s efforts to meet the needs of its police customers continue with the addition of the Police Responder Hybrid Sedan – a remarkably efficient pursuit-rated choice for law enforcement agencies nationwide. For those who require both on-road pursuit plus off-road capability, the new F-150 Police Responder adds a new dimension to police fleets across the country.