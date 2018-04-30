Ford icon is world’s best-selling sports coupe

Global demand for the new 2018 Ford Mustang has driven the icon to its third straight year as the best-selling sports coupe in the world.

Global Mustang registrations in 2017 totaled 125,809 cars, according to Ford analysis of the most recent new light vehicle registration data from IHS Markit. This data – compiled from government and other sources and capturing 95 percent of global new vehicle volumes in more than 80 countries – puts Mustang ahead of all other sports coupe competitors worldwide.

“The world is falling in love with Mustang,” said Erich Merkle, Ford sales analyst. “Mustang represents the best of American design, performance, and freedom, with an unmistakable personality that’s appeals – regardless of your post code.”

Of the nearly 126,000 vehicles registered worldwide, Ford reported 81,866 of those were registered in the United States, meaning just over one-third of all Mustang registrations are occurring in export markets. Demand remains particularly strong in China, where Mustang was the best-selling sports coupe last year based on 7,125 registrations.

The most popular configuration worldwide is the Mustang GT with the 5.0-liter V8.

While sports cars have traditionally skewed toward male buyers in the United States, the Mustang is increasingly finding favor with women. In an environment of relatively flat sports car sales to women, Ford research showed a 10-percent gain in women buying Mustang in the last five years.

Since global exports began in 2015, through December 2017, Ford has sold 418,000 Mustangs around the world.

Sports coupes, as defined by IHS Markit, include two-door and convertible models.

To know more about the new Mustang, visit https://www.ford.com.ph/performance/mustang/.