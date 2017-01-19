Ford PH 2016 sales climb 33%, led by Everest

FORD Philippines on Wednesday said its 2016 sales climbed 33 percent from the previous year to 33,688 vehicles, driven by continued strong demand for its best-selling Everest SUV.

For December alone, Ford said sales increased 13 percent year-on-year to 3,198 vehicles.

“Our big three nameplates – Ranger, Everest and EcoSport – continued to lead the charge throughout the year and further solidify the Ford brand as a top choice among Filipinos,” Lance Mosley, managing director of Ford Philippines, said.

It said the Everest was its best-seller in the Philippines in 2016, with full-year sales rising 152 percent to a record 12,453 vehicles, finishing the year with a 6 percent rise in December sales to 1,066 vehicles.

Ford’s EcoSport compact SUV saw full-year sales rise 15 percent to 10,010 vehicles, with December sales alone soaring 40 percent to a monthly record of 1,123 vehicles.

Meanwhile, it said the Ranger recorded full-year sales of 8,158 vehicles, the second best-selling pickup truck in the Philippines last year.

Ford’s premium Explorer SUV saw sales rise 8 percent in 2016 to 1,030 vehicles, with December sales up 2 percent from the previous year to 91 vehicles. Sales of the iconic Mustang rose 52 percent to 319 vehicles, while Expedition sales rose 80 percent from the previous year to 117 vehicles.

In 2016, Ford opened three new dealerships, bringing its total to 43 outlets in key locations across the Philippines.

“We’ll continue to work closely with all of our Ford dealer partners to further strengthen our overall customer and brand experience in all locations nationwide,” Mosley added.