Ford PH Feb vehicle sales hit 1.5K

FORD Philippines reported February sales of 1,500 vehicles, saying there were challenges during the month related to vehicle registration policies that affected the purchase and release of new vehicles.

“We continue to work with our dealers, while cooperating with regulatory requirements, to help mitigate any issues related to the release and delivery of vehicles to our customers,” Lance Mosley, managing director of Ford Philippines, said in a statement on Friday.

Despite the impact of these policies, Ford said sales of its EcoSport compact SUV rose 20 percent in the first two months of the year to 1,397 vehicles, with 475 vehicles sold in February.

Its Ranger pickup truck saw sales rise 3 percent year-on-year to 1,111 vehicles in the first two months, including sales of 393 in February. Meanwhile, its Everest midsize SUV led Ford’s sales in February with 527 vehicles.

Ford did not provide year-earlier comparative figures in its statement on Friday, but last year the automaker had reported a 52 percent year-on-year increase in February sales to 2,671 units, led by the Everest.