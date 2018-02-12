Ford Ranger Raptor unveiled in Bangkok

Ford has unveiled the Ranger Raptor performance truck in Bangkok, Thailand, last week, in the process bringing the Raptor name and performance to the Asian and Australasian market.

Considered as the F-150 Raptor’s baby brother, the Ranger Raptor was built for one thing in mind: to satisfy the most fervent off-road enthusiast with performance to match.

“The Ford Performance team is excited to extend the Raptor name from our flagship off-road performance F-150 to Ranger. Just like the F-150 Raptor, the Ranger Raptor builds upon the core capability of the range of vehicles it comes from and carries the unmistakable Ford Performance DNA appearance,” Ford Performance Chief Engineer Jamal Hameedi said in a statement.

Based on the Asian-spec Ranger, the Ranger Raptor gets a variety of cosmetic and performance upgrades worthy of the Raptor nameplate. A black steel bumper, a gaping black grille with a huge Ford text logo, and flared wheel arches show intent, reminiscent of the famed F-150 Raptor. Underbody shields, an increase in ride height, tow bars located at the rear bumper, and hooks at the front bumper sets the Raptor apart from the base Ranger, making it more purpose-built and ready to dominate any terrain.

Powering the baby Raptor is a turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel inline-four, which produces 211 hp and a whopping 500 Nm of torque, enough grunt to compete against its chief rival – Chevrolet’s Colorado ZR2, also powered by a diesel unit. Sending all the power and torque to the four wheels is a 10-speed automatic transmission, and with six driving modes to adapt to any terrain.

As with the F-150 Raptor before it, the Ranger Raptor uses Fox Racing Shox off-road suspension shock absorbers as standard. The truck sits on 17-inch Raptor exclusive wheels on BF Goodrich 285/70 R17 tires, with vented disc brakes on all sides.

The truck will be released in the Asian and Australian market during the first quarter this year, the Philippines included. The company did not announce the truck’s launch at its home country in North America, making the Ranger Raptor an Asia-Pacific exclusive vehicle.