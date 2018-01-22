Ford revives ‘Bullitt’ Mustang name for film’s 50th anniversary

Bullitt fans rejoice: Ford took the covers off a special edition 2019 Mustang and used the legendary Bullitt name to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Steve McQueen’s iconic film of the same name.

The latest iteration of the Bullitt Mustang was unveiled during the 2018 Detroit Motor Show last week.

Based on the GT Premium trim, the Bullitt adds a number of modifications that pay tribute to the original movie car, along with performance tweaks which made the car more special.

Under the new Bullitt Mustang houses the same 5.0-liter V8 from the GT, but makes 475 horsepower, 15 hp more than the GT, thanks to a modified intake manifold that was also found in the Shelby GT350, a new throttle body, and slight engine modifications. These help the Bullitt reach a higher top speed – 163 mph (260 kph) compared to the GT’s 155 mph (248 kph). Unlike the GT, the Bullitt only comes with a 6-speed manual, keeping the old-school manual shifting age alive. The gear knob is shaped like a white cue ball, a nod to the original movie car.

More cues from the original are found in the exterior as well, such as the iconic Dark Highland Green that was also worn in the movie car, the front chrome accents and the lack of badging, keeping the spirit and attitude of the original intact in the new car. Black 19-inch aluminium torque thrust wheels are exclusive to the Bullitt, which give the car a classic spice. A “Bullitt” logo has been installed on the circular faux gas cap on the rear side, which makes the car stand out.

Three factory options can be selected on the new Bullitt, such as an electronics package, which includes navigation, driver memory seats and mirrors, upgraded sound system, and Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, which alerts for nearby vehicles from hard-to-see spots. A Magneride semi-active magnetic suspension system is also optional, and so are the leather Recaro seats.

The car will come with all Mustang GT Premium and Performance Package parts installed as standard. Ford has not yet disclosed pricing for the Mustang Bullitt, but it will be undeniably more expensive than a full-option Mustang GT given the exclusivity and what made the car special in the hearts of fans of the film and gearheads alike.

The original Bullitt – where is it now?

Ford also took the original hero car alongside the new car on stage in the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.

Warner Bros. bought two units of the Mustang for the movie – one of them was used for the jump shots in the movie, while the other was driven by McQueen himself. While the former went to a salvage yard and resurfaced in California last year, the latter was sold to a Warner Bros. employee named Robert Ross and in 1970, he sold it to a private detective for $6,000, equalling to about $24,000 today.

That same detective sold it to an insurance executive named Robert Kiernan for the same amount of money, and made it his daily driver. McQueen tried to buy back the movie car from Kiernan, wanting to keep the car in the same condition as it was in the film, but with no success. McQueen even tried as far as finding another Mustang for him with the same color and equipment.

Kiernan kept the car hidden up until 2001, and he and his son Sean started restoring it in its original condition. After Robert died in 2014, Sean inherited the car and finished restoring it in 2016, where he showed it to McQueen’s granddaughter Molly a year later. That same car was finally shown again on stage in the Detroit Motor Show this year.

“You know, it was never our intention to keep this car a secret from everybody. It just kind of happened with life. I’m just completely buzzing to join with Ford and the new Bullitt and show this car to the world on one of the biggest stages there is,” Sean said in a Ford statement.