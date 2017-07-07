Ford, Uber team up on safety driving program

FORD Motor Company partnered with Uber Philippines on Thursday to kick off its yearly comprehensive and United Nations-recognized safety driving program, which coincided with the implementation of the Anti-Distracted Driving Act (ADDA) of the government.

The company said the Department of Transportation’s ADDA is similar to its campaign Driving Skills for Life (DSFL) that “promotes safe and disciplined driving among motorists to keep roads and passengers safe.”

“We’re proud to be celebrating the 10th of DSFL in the Philippines, and to continue helping raise awareness about driver and road safety, as well as the dangers of distracted driving,” EJ Francisco, assistant vice president for communications of Ford Philippines, said at the media conference in Quezon City.

In this year’s kick-off, Ford garnered around 200 Uber drivers from Manila, educating them about smart and safe driving skills to help minimize road accidents and promote fuel-efficient driving.

“Today marks the implementation of ADDA, and what we really want to do here is to give you the opportunity to learn and improve your own safety skills,” Laurence Cua, general manager of Uber Philippines, said.

“We share Ford Philippines’ advocacy for road safety and are happy to take part in this endeavor. We believe this complements our own effort to promote road safety with the use of technology,” he added.

Ford has also disclosed that it is planning to gather at least 1,500 drivers to participate in the DSFL training sessions. The company said that this year they will focus more on public utility vehicle drivers such as bus, jeepney, school bus, and taxi drivers.

The campaign this year will also expand to cover key areas and locations nationwide such as Rizal, Pampanga, Baguio, Batangas, Laguna, Cebu, and Davao.

Ford’s DSFL program has been customized to reflect the local driving environment and road conditions in the country, allowing more than 20,000 Filipinos to attend free trainings and courses since 2008.

Working together with long-time partner Tuason Racing School, Ford provides an immersive and interactive training experience in its DSFL sessions. DSFL participants are provided with tips on vehicle maintenance, road safety measures, and fuel-efficient driving skills, as well as practical hands-on driving sessions.

The company said DSFL program will also give seminars to its employees, licensed student drivers, customers, and corporate fleet accounts. The seminars are set to be held at various Ford dealerships nationwide and at select colleges and universities.