Fore Kids tourney begins Oct 26

Fore Kids Golf Tournament will fire off on October 26 at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City.

Proceeds of the one-day competition will benefit the New Faith Family Children’s Home Foundation Inc.

Listing fee is pegged at P5,000 inclusive of green fee, buffet lunch, gift certificates, premium giveaways and a raffle ticket.

The tournament is open to the public but will only accept the first 144 registrants.

On-course registration begins at 6:30 a.m. while the shotgun tee off starts at 8 a.m.

Mode of play will follow a System 36 format.

For registration, contact Jay Devoso (09175970238), Edwin Corral (09175380149), Gil Salandanan (09175847890), and JM Pilares (09178476453).