Foreign aces eye PGT Asia breakthrough at E Ridge

Thai Pasavee Lertvilai and John Michael O’Toole of the US seek to finally end the locals’ domination of the PGT Asia as they lead the crack foreign cast vying in the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Invitational beginning on Wednesday at the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in Gen. Trias, Cavite.

The Filipinos swept the first five legs of the region’s newest circuit put up by ICTSI late last year and are keen on keeping their domination with another victory in the 72-hole $100,000 championship at the Aoki layout.

But Lertvilai and O’Toole along with the 36 other foreign players, including two invitees, are eager to finally strike this week and end a string of heartbreaks in the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Lertvilai and O’Toole lost in a playoff to unheralded Rene Menor at PGTA Splendido last September with the former also falling short and settling for third at PGTA Wack Wack ruled by Tony Lascuna last November.

Indonesian Ian Andrew, who is also seeing action this week, placed third in the inaugural PGTA leg – the Aboitiz Invitational – at Manila Southwoods topped by Miguel Tabuena last August while Natchanon Varapornkittirat finished tied for seventh in the CAT Open at Luisita dominated by first-time winner Justin Quiban last December.

Still, the local top guns, including PGTA third leg winner at Riviera Clyde Mondilla, will be going all out to extend their reign with a slew of others also raring to join the elite circuit of winners in the emerging circuit this side of the world.

They include veterans Jhonnel Ababa, Jay Bayron, Zanieboy Gialon, Mars Pucay, Orlan Sumcad, Ferdie Aunzo, Marvin Dumandan and Elmer Salvador and young turks Keanu Jahns, Jobim Carlos, Ira Alido and James Ryan Lam.

Aside from Lertvilai and O’Toole, other foreign bets tipped to contend are regular campaigner Dutch Guido Van der Valk, who placed sixth at PGTA Riviera, Indonesians Elki Kow, Clement Kurniawan, Andrew Wirawan and Fajarwin Nuryanto, New Zealand’s Hayden Beard, Americans Paul Harris and Jacob Fleck, Aussies David Gleeson, Dane Mcardle and Andrew Campbell, Singaporean Choo Tze Huang and Koreans Park Jung Sung, Lee Sangun and Lee Jae Won.

Meanwhile, the men of the PGT Asia will next tackle the Pradera Verde course in Lubao, Pampanga next week for the ICTSI Pradera Verde Classic on January 24 to 27.