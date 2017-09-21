Foreign affairs asked to cancel passport of hazing suspect who fled PH

THE Manila Police asked the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday to cancel the passport of a hazing suspect to hasten his deportation from the country where he fled.

“We are asking the DFA to immediately cancel the passport of Ralph and we already coordinated with the Interpol to locate him,” said Chief Supt. Joel Napoleon Coronel, MPD director.

”Ralph” is Ralph Trangia, one of the suspects linked to the death of Horacio Castillo 3rd. He left the country on Tuesday, according to the Bureau of Immigration, a day before the Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a Lookout Bulletin Order for several officers and members of the Aegis Juris, including the 22-year-old.

Coronel clarified that the Interpol would just help in finding Trangia but could not be arrested on the basis of his links to Castillo’s death because no warrant has been issued.

Based on Immigration records, Trangia left for Taipei, Taiwan on board Eva Air Flight BR262, economy class, on Sept. 19 at 1:53 a.m.

Immigration Port Operations Division chief Red Marinas said, however, that Trangia was headed to the US.

Trangia’s ticket was bought Sept. 18. He only had one check-in baggage and a hand carried bag.

Trangia’s passport will expire Feb. 25, 2019. He is a regular traveler to San Francisco and possesses a valid US visa.

Trangia, based on closed-circuit television footages, drove the Mitsubishi Strada, which brought the bloated body of Castillo to the Chinese General Hospital.

Trangia is allegedly also a law student of UST.

Castillo was believed killed during the initiation rites of the fraternity on Sept. 17.

Trangia’s father, Antonio, is also considered a suspect since he is the registered owner of the Strada.

