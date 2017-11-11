Foreign Affairs finalizes agenda, order of proceedings for Asean Summit

FOREIGN Affairs Undersecretary Enrique Manalo will meet today, Saturday, with his counterparts in Clark, Pampanga to discuss preparations for the 31st Asean Summit and Related Meetings that will be held on November 13-14 in Manila, according to a statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Manalo, chairman of the Asean Senior Officials’ Preparatory Meeting, said the preparations include finalizing the agenda and order of proceedings, as well as the various Summits’ outcome documents.

The outcome documents include a number of instruments dealing with the rise of radicalization and violent extremism, innovation, cybercrime, malnutrition, and protection of the rights of Asean migrant workers.

The SOM Leaders will also discuss preparations for the accession of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, a 1976 document that sets out basic principles governing interstate relations.

The Asean SOM is also expected to tackle community building, external relations and the publication of the Asean security outlook for 2017. BERNADETTE TAMAYO