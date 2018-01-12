Foreign Affairs issues 10-year valid passports

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) started issuing on Friday passports valid for 10 years and with no extra cost to applicants.

In a simple ceremony at the DFA Office of Consular Affairs in Pasay City, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said a longer passport validity was expected to benefit overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), particularly those assigned in areas far from an embassy or consulate where they could apply for a new one.

It is also one way to address decongestion among the various consular offices all over the country, Cayetano said.

The new passport was in accordance with Republic Act (RA) 10928 or an act extending the validity of Philippine passports, which was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on August 2017.

Cayetano said while there would be no changes in passport processing fees, applicants who wanted to have additional pages may have to pay extra. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA