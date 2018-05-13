Foreign bowlers top round 1 finals of PBF International Open

Mike Chan of Hong Kong ruled the men’s open round 1 finals by a slim margin on Sunday at the 2nd PBF Pagcor Philippine International Open at the Coronado Lanes at Starmall in Mandaluyong City.

The 2014 Asian Bowling Federation Tour champion rolled a strike-laden series of 1781 to lead Shabbir Dhankot of India (1773), just eight pins ahead of compatriot Dhruv Sarda as the brace for the second round of the finale where the top six qualifiers are patiently waiting.

Kayle Abad of PBA-Nobleland clinched the fourth spot and Praise Gahol wound up fifth with 1737 and 1723, respectively, in the two-week meet supported by Cafe Puro, Boysen Paints and Smart Communications.

Saudi Arabia’s Hassan Alshaikh checked in at sixth (1721) followed by Filipino bowler Raoul Miranda (1713), Guam’s Arron Elliot (1700) and Hong Kong’s Michael Mak (1690).

Completing the cut were 2017 Hong Kong Open champion Ammar Tarrad of Saudi Arabia, GJ Buyco of BTA-Prima and Ivan Malig.

These 12 finishers will join the top six Filipino qualifiers and the best six foreign participants in the championship round today.

Sam Cooley of Australia is the leading contender for foreign qualifiers. Joining him are six-time ABF Tour champion Hussain Alsuwaidi of United Arab Emirates, men’s trios world champion Wu Siu Hong of Hong Kong and Hassan Alshiekh of Saudi Arabia.

Defending champion Kenneth Chua is still the man the beat in the tournament backed by Prima Pasta, The City Bowling Shop, Jollibee, The Bowler, Timberpro, Young’s Town Sardines, Vectron Trade Corporation, Black Arrow Express and Fujihaya LS.

Chua, silver medalist in the Asian Indoor Games last year in Turkmenistan, rolled the highest series for men with 1544. Also making it to the championship round were junior bowler Kenzo Umali and Merwin Tan, JP Macatula and bowling great Paolo Valdez.

In the women’s open, world cup champion Krizziah Lyn Tabora is the competitor to beat after she rolled the highest output of the tournament (1606).

Joining her in the finals are round 2 qualifiers Alexis Sy, Liza Del Rosario, Lara Posadas, Dale Lazo, Dyan Coronacion, Mades Arles, Daphne Custodio, Bea Hernandez, Christine Ocampo, Rochelle Munsayac, Tintin Robles and Grace Gulla.