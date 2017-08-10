Saturday, August 12, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Foreign direct investment up 57% in May

    Foreign direct investment up 57% in May

    0
    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has reported that foreign direct investment (FDI) in May surged year-on-year but dropped from the level a month ago when net inflows hit a year high.

    The net inflow in May rose by 57 percent to $572 million from $365 million a year, but fell 34 percent from the one-year high of $874 million posted in April, data showed.

    “All FDI components yielded net inflows during the month,” the Bangko Sentral said Thursday. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.