Foreign direct investment inflow rises 46.4% to $573M in Feb

FOREIGN direct investment (FDI) inflows in February grew 46.4 percent from the previous year to $573 million, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Thursday.

The net FDI inflow in February, however, was lower than January’s $919 million.

Cumulative net inflow for January to February amounted to $1.493 billion, up 52.6 percent year-on-year.

“The sustained investment inflows reflect investor confidence in the country’s sound macroeconomic fundamentals and growth prospects,” the Bangko Sentral said in a statement. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO