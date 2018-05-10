Thursday, May 10, 2018
    Foreign direct investment inflow rises 46.4% to $573M in Feb

    Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    FOREIGN direct investment (FDI) inflows in February grew 46.4 percent from the previous year to $573 million, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Thursday.

    The net FDI inflow in February, however, was lower than January’s $919 million.

    Cumulative net inflow for January to February amounted to $1.493 billion, up 52.6 percent year-on-year.

    “The sustained investment inflows reflect investor confidence in the country’s sound macroeconomic fundamentals and growth prospects,” the Bangko Sentral said in a statement. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO


     

